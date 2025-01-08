Lip trends with a foodie twist

HYDERABAD: In the world of beauty, new styles and challenges keep emerging for makeup enthusiasts. While the latest product launches and celebrity looks keep beauty lovers captivated, trends in the arena spice up their game. One such trend that caught the world’s eye was the food-inspired lip trend.

Lip trends have always drawn from food inspirations, with products, ingredients, and packaging often showcasing fruity or flavourful delights. With 2023 seeing a spike in food inspirations, 2024 was no different. From Korean beauty trends to viral tips and tricks, the bright and striking colours of what’s on the plate quickly became the favourite shades and combos for lip trends.

Among the top shades, glazed lips stole the show this year. Achieving the finest shine through glazed donut lips was one of the top trends on social media. American model Hailey Bieber’s viral brownie glazed lip trend also introduced a new colour palette to the food-inspired glazed lip looks. Berry themes and colours remained popular in 2024 too, showcasing the evergreen nature of this scrumptious inspiration. The fun, bright, fruity punch of berry tones inspired many to try varied lip combos and shades to achieve that freshly plucked berry look.

As global foods and snacks rise in popularity in local markets, their influence on lip trends has been quite intriguing too. The Chinese sugar and fruit ensemble Tanghulu’s crunch became famous worldwide, reaching even the beauty world.

Tanghulu lips became a trend last year and have continued to be a favourite with their colour play and glossy touch. Similarly, cherry cola lips also dominated the lip trends list, combining the comeback of lip liners with the year’s favourite glossy lip look.

Peach fuzz, the Pantone Color of the Year 2024, stood strong in the beauty world, inspiring soft and springy makeup trends. Espresso hues topped every list in 2024, be it as the absolute favourite colour palette for makeup or the groovy track of the year by Sabrina Carpenter. With all these food inspirations leaving a strong mark in the beauty industry in 2024, how have these trends evolved over time?