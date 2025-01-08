Transformative Health Trends 2025

HYDERABAD: Health will become more personalised and accessible, with innovations across nutrition, paediatrics, dermatology, cardiology, and mental health. From tailored nutrition plans to AI-driven diagnostics, these advancements will focus on holistic care, early detection, and sustainable choices, promoting overall well-being.
Darshita Jain speaks to experts about the trends in 2025
Child wellness Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, Consultant In-charge - Department of Paediatrics, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills
In 2025, pediatric healthcare is set to undergo some exciting changes to improve outcomes and care. One key trend is using artificial intelligence (AI) for earlier detection of conditions like autism and ADHD. Using data from wearable devices, AI-powered tools help spot developmental delays sooner, enabling timely interventions.
Telemedicine continues to grow, offering virtual mental health services that make support more accessible, especially for families in remote areas. Preventive care is also becoming more personalised, using genetic data to create tailored wellness programmes for children.
On the treatment side, gene therapy is advancing for rare genetic disorders like Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy, while immunotherapy, including CAR T-cell therapy, is improving paediatric cancer care.
Vaccines are evolving too, with new RSV vaccines for infants and improved combination vaccines to reduce the number of injections while enhancing immunity. Precision medicine and digital tools are transforming how chronic conditions like ADHD and diabetes are managed, offering more personalised and effective treatments. These innovations are a shift towards more personalised, holistic care for children in 2025.
Healthy eating
Dr Y Rajyalakshmi Devi, PhD Food &
Nutrition, DDM, Chief Dietician & Senior
Clinical Nutritionist at KIMS - Livlife
As we move into 2025, the world of nutrition continues to evolve, driven by advancements in science, sustainability, and personalised approaches. One key trend gaining traction is ‘personalised nutrition through genetic testing’. With the rise of accessible genetic testing, individuals will have tailored nutrition plans based on their unique genetic makeup, microbiome, and lifestyle, helping optimise health outcomes. Another growing focus is ‘functional foods for mental health’, which emphasises the connection between the gut and brain.
Probiotics, prebiotics, and adaptogens like ashwagandha and lion’s mane mushrooms will become popular for reducing stress, improving sleep, and enhancing mental clarity. Plant-friendly diets will also remain a priority, emphasising sustainable food choices like plant-based and lab-grown alternatives and carbon-labelled products to highlight their environmental impact. The ‘food as medicine’ approach will continue to grow, focusing on anti-inflammatory foods and ingredients that help manage chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular issues.
Tech-enhanced nutrition through wearables and apps will track biomarkers like glucose levels and nutrient absorption, offering real-time feedback for diet optimisation. Zero-waste and upcycled foods, like banana peel flour and beet pulp crackers, will reflect a commitment to reducing food waste. Diet trends like Microbiome Diet 2.0 and Flexitarian 2.0 will emerge, emphasising personalised gut health and ethical eating. In 2025, the emphasis will be on balance, hydration, and mindful food choices, prioritising quality and sustainability for overall well-being.
Heart health
Dr Pawan Poddar, Director of Cath Lab and Senior Consultant Interventional
Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals
The year 2025 will bring exciting advancements in the field of cardiology. AI and predictive analytics will continue to play a significant role, helping us detect heart diseases earlier and create personalised treatment plans. Wearable technology and remote monitoring will allow for real-time tracking of heart health, enabling proactive interventions. Robotics in cardiac surgery will become more common, offering precision and minimally invasive options for complex procedures.
3D printing will also enhance cardiac care, giving surgeons accurate, patient-specific models to plan surgeries. Looking ahead, gene editing with CRISPR could revolutionise how we repair genetic defects linked to heart disease. Bioengineered heart tissues might reduce the need for transplants, while advanced pacemakers and defibrillators will provide more efficient, smaller, and wireless options.
Stem cell therapies could become more widely used for regenerating damaged heart tissues. To keep your heart healthy, focus on a balanced diet rich in whole grains and healthy fats, stay active, quit smoking, manage stress, and get regular check-ups to monitor key indicators like blood pressure and cholesterol.
Healthy skin and hair
Dr K Kranthi Varma, Consultant
Dermatologist, Renova Hospitals,
Sanath Nagar
In 2025, dermatology trends are shifting towards simple yet more efficient routines. Products which tackle multiple problems replace traditional multi-step regimens, offering better results with fewer steps. Regenerative treatments like stem cell procedures and platelet-rich plasma injections continue to grow in popularity due to their ability to rejuvenate the skin with minimal invasiveness.
Exosome therapy, a newer approach, uses tiny particles to enhance skin health and combat signs of ageing. Non-surgical treatments for the lower face and jawline are expected to increase in demand. Artificial intelligence will play a big role in diagnosing skin conditions and providing personalised skincare advice online. Sunscreen formulas are improving, and skincare is becoming more body-focused.
For 2025, expect innovations like AI-driven solutions, exosome therapies, ectoin for hydration, and oxyfacials for radiant skin. Simplified routines focused on hybrid products like serum-moisturiser blends will remain popular, while microbiome-friendly ingredients like niacinamide continue to support healthy skin. For hair care, deep-conditioning treatments and leave-in conditioners will help maintain moisture and shine.
Mental health
Radhika Acharya, Consultant Clinical Psychologist,
Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda
After the pandemic, mental health challenges became more prominent, leading to several key innovations, especially with the use of technology. The shift toward integrating digital tools into mental health programs has made interventions more accessible and effective.
Combining technology with a human-centred approach has become crucial, as AI plays a significant role in diagnosing, analysing data, and guiding clinicians in treatment planning.
Tools like chatbots and AI-powered apps offer immediate emotional support, helping reduce distress and improve overall well-being. As we move into 2025, the focus will continue to be on building resilience, emphasising its importance for long-term mental health success.
Support groups, such as those for ADHD or schizophrenia, have gained more recognition, helping professionals facilitate meaningful connections and offer targeted support. Overall, technology remains a powerful enabler, working alongside human care to drive better outcomes in mental health.