Transformative Health Trends 2025

HYDERABAD: Health will become more personalised and accessible, with innovations across nutrition, paediatrics, dermatology, cardiology, and mental health. From tailored nutrition plans to AI-driven diagnostics, these advancements will focus on holistic care, early detection, and sustainable choices, promoting overall well-being.

Darshita Jain speaks to experts about the trends in 2025

Child wellness Dr Vittal Kumar Kesireddy, Consultant In-charge - Department of Paediatrics, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills

In 2025, pediatric healthcare is set to undergo some exciting changes to improve outcomes and care. One key trend is using artificial intelligence (AI) for earlier detection of conditions like autism and ADHD. Using data from wearable devices, AI-powered tools help spot developmental delays sooner, enabling timely interventions.

Telemedicine continues to grow, offering virtual mental health services that make support more accessible, especially for families in remote areas. Preventive care is also becoming more personalised, using genetic data to create tailored wellness programmes for children.

On the treatment side, gene therapy is advancing for rare genetic disorders like Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy, while immunotherapy, including CAR T-cell therapy, is improving paediatric cancer care.

Vaccines are evolving too, with new RSV vaccines for infants and improved combination vaccines to reduce the number of injections while enhancing immunity. Precision medicine and digital tools are transforming how chronic conditions like ADHD and diabetes are managed, offering more personalised and effective treatments. These innovations are a shift towards more personalised, holistic care for children in 2025.

Healthy eating

Dr Y Rajyalakshmi Devi, PhD Food &

Nutrition, DDM, Chief Dietician & Senior

Clinical Nutritionist at KIMS - Livlife

As we move into 2025, the world of nutrition continues to evolve, driven by advancements in science, sustainability, and personalised approaches. One key trend gaining traction is ‘personalised nutrition through genetic testing’. With the rise of accessible genetic testing, individuals will have tailored nutrition plans based on their unique genetic makeup, microbiome, and lifestyle, helping optimise health outcomes. Another growing focus is ‘functional foods for mental health’, which emphasises the connection between the gut and brain.

Probiotics, prebiotics, and adaptogens like ashwagandha and lion’s mane mushrooms will become popular for reducing stress, improving sleep, and enhancing mental clarity. Plant-friendly diets will also remain a priority, emphasising sustainable food choices like plant-based and lab-grown alternatives and carbon-labelled products to highlight their environmental impact. The ‘food as medicine’ approach will continue to grow, focusing on anti-inflammatory foods and ingredients that help manage chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular issues.