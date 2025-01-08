UCO Bank inaugurates new branch in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of its 83rd Foundation Day, the premier public sector bank UCO opened a new branch at Suncity-Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad, on Monday.

The branch was inaugurated by M Nagaraju, Secretary, Ministry of Finance, in the presence of Aswani Kumar, MD & CEO of UCO Bank, and N Srikanth, Zonal Manager of the Hyderabad zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth said that this is the 91st branch in the Hyderabad zone. The zonal manager mentioned that, on the occasion of the bank’s foundation day, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the bank donated food items and wireless mic system equipment to Zilla Parishad High School in Hydershakote village.

Health check-ups and blood donation camps were organised, and many customers, students, and staff participated, he added.