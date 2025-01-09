Creating lasting memories

HYDERABAD: Holidays are the most awaited times in life - spending time with your loved ones, making sure that each minute is lived to the fullest, and creating memories to cherish in the future is what defines a perfect vacation.

To make this a reality, Festive Escapes with Marriott Bonvoy has introduced an exciting staycation offer. CE explored this luxurious staycation in Hyderabad that is also internationally available at Marriott Bonvoy properties.

Who wouldn’t love to spend a night in a luxurious suite? We were no exception, and our experience was nothing short of extraordinary. Upon check-in, we were welcomed with a delightful array of snacks and desserts in the living area, making the arrival feel even more special.

To kick off a serene evening, we headed to Altitude, where we enjoyed breathtaking views of Hussainsagar while sipping on the Pink Sparkling Candy, a non-alcoholic alternative to wine. The cool breeze and mesmerising view set the mood for the evening.

The appetizers, including Chicken Tandoori, Dahi Ke Kabab, Salad, and Tempura Prawns with a twist, were a treat for our taste buds. The chicken platter, in particular, was a standout.

After a long and relaxing evening at Altitude, we moved to Bidri for dinner. The sumptuous meal featured Mutton Biryani, Nalli ka Ghost, and Shahi Tukda for dessert, providing a perfect end to the night. Full and content, we returned to our room, got cosy, watched some TV, and eventually dozed off while enjoying a movie.

The next morning was magical as we witnessed the sunrise from our room — a stunning view of the lake with hues of blue and orange painting the sky. It was a moment to treasure.