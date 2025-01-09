Creating lasting memories

HYDERABAD: Holidays are the most awaited times in life - spending time with your loved ones, making sure that each minute is lived to the fullest, and creating memories to cherish in the future is what defines a perfect vacation.
To make this a reality, Festive Escapes with Marriott Bonvoy has introduced an exciting staycation offer. CE explored this luxurious staycation in Hyderabad that is also internationally available at Marriott Bonvoy properties.
Who wouldn’t love to spend a night in a luxurious suite? We were no exception, and our experience was nothing short of extraordinary. Upon check-in, we were welcomed with a delightful array of snacks and desserts in the living area, making the arrival feel even more special.
To kick off a serene evening, we headed to Altitude, where we enjoyed breathtaking views of Hussainsagar while sipping on the Pink Sparkling Candy, a non-alcoholic alternative to wine. The cool breeze and mesmerising view set the mood for the evening.
The appetizers, including Chicken Tandoori, Dahi Ke Kabab, Salad, and Tempura Prawns with a twist, were a treat for our taste buds. The chicken platter, in particular, was a standout.
After a long and relaxing evening at Altitude, we moved to Bidri for dinner. The sumptuous meal featured Mutton Biryani, Nalli ka Ghost, and Shahi Tukda for dessert, providing a perfect end to the night. Full and content, we returned to our room, got cosy, watched some TV, and eventually dozed off while enjoying a movie.
The next morning was magical as we witnessed the sunrise from our room — a stunning view of the lake with hues of blue and orange painting the sky. It was a moment to treasure.
After freshening up, we were treated to an exceptional bed-and-breakfast experience. The hotel staff brought a lavish spread of South Indian dishes like dosa, idli, and vada, complemented by egg white omelets, hash browns, waffles, pancakes, and desserts. The breakfast setup on the bed was a luxurious touch that every guest should experience.
The experience wasn’t complete without indulging in the comfort of a hot water tub, which offered a tranquil and rejuvenating escape. Just relaxing in the luxurious room with its beautiful view was a pleasure in itself.
Soon, it was time for lunch at Oka, where we enjoyed a buffet spread featuring a wide variety of delectable dishes.
A stroll around the hotel grounds added to the relaxing ambience. Unfortunately, it was then time to check out, and we had to bid farewell to this unforgettable Festive Escape at Marriott Bonvoy Hyderabad.
For anyone looking to spend delightful moments and create lasting memories, this luxurious staycation is the perfect choice. The Festive Escapes offer is available until January 20, so don’t wait!