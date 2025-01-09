Custodian of Indian art & heritage

HYDERABAD: With an unerring eye for beauty and an unmatched commitment to preservation, Jagdish Mittal was an iconic figure in the world of Indian art and heritage. His enduring legacy is epitomised in the Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art, established in Himayatnagar.

Along with his wife, Kamla, Mittal devoted decades to curating a collection unparalleled in its diversity and depth. Housing over 2,000 artifacts spanning centuries — including miniature paintings, textiles, metalwork, and manuscripts — the museum reflects their painstaking research and exceptional taste.

Recognised for his dedication to the arts, Mittal was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990. His profound contributions have left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of artists, scholars, and collectors.

Anju Poddar, author & art collector

Jagdish Mittal ji was an iconic figure, a beacon of knowledge, and an embodiment of artistic passion. With aesthetic eyes and keen perception, he had the rare ability to discern and share the minutest details of art, elevating everything he touched to a sublime level. His unparalleled understanding of miniature paintings and his contributions to the art world made him a towering figure in the cultural heritage of India.

The Kamla Jagdish Museum, which he so lovingly curated, stands as a testament to his lifelong dedication to art. It is truly one of a kind, unmatched in its superlative quality and depth. His books are a treasure trove of information, offering insights that only someone of his profound expertise could provide.

They will remain a guiding light for generations to come. I feel deeply privileged to have attended his seminars, to have sat beside him as he unveiled the stories behind paintings, and to have experienced his wisdom firsthand. Those moments remain etched in my memory, an unbelievable gift. It was an honour to receive his blessings on his 100th birthday, a milestone that celebrated not just his life but the immeasurable impact he had on the world of art.

I was eagerly awaiting his next book, which I am certain would have been yet another masterpiece. Jagdish Mittal ji’s life was a shining example of purpose and passion, and having spent time with him made my own life more meaningful. His departure leaves an irreplaceable void, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.