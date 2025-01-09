Fragrance for the senses

HYDERABAD: Fragrance plays a beautiful role in our lives. For many, the aroma of our surroundings refreshes our minds and uplifts our spirits, turning even the most challenging days into brighter ones. Recognising this, Yashwanth E, the founder of Gangotrri Incense, has made it his mission to make this experience accessible daily.

Offering incense sticks ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 5,000 each, Gangotrri Incense carries a story as unique as its products.

CE caught up with Yashwanth in Hyderabad to discuss his journey and the art behind his premium incense sticks. Talking about the origins of Gangotrri Incense, Yashwanth shared, “This is my family business. After my parents stepped away from it, I decided to take it up, even though I was already managing a cover manufacturing business.

I realised this was my passion and started developing these products. Initially, I made just 10 sticks priced at Rs 150 each. When people appreciated them, I expanded my offerings. Eventually, I created a stick priced at Rs 2,500, and my latest premium stick sells for Rs 5,000 each. I stopped at Rs 5,000 and diversified into other products like bakur and similar items.”