Hyderabad Metro launches ‘Me Time on My Metro’ campaign

HYDERABAD: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) launched the “Me Time on My Metro” campaign on Wednesday.

According to a release, it will be organised in conjunction with the Sankranti Metro Fest from January 8 to 10, offering passengers a unique blend of cultural festivities and enhanced travel experiences.

The campaign will provide commuters the time and space to pursue their interests inside the air-conditioned Metro cars without being distracted by driving.

It added that Metro stations will be transformed into cultural hubs, featuring a series of activities such as songs and dance performances, as part of the Sankranti Metro Fest. This aims to bring the community together, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the city while enhancing the travel experience.

HMRL MD NVS Reddy emphasised the government’s commitment to improving public transportation. “The campaign is a testament to our dedication to providing a world-class experience for the commuters. By integrating cultural festivities with daily travel, we aim to make the Metro a symbol of community and connectivity,” he said.