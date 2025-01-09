HYDRAA commissioner looks into Turkayamjal lake overflow complaints

HYDERABAD: Following complaints from locals, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the Turkayamjal lake on Wednesday.

During a recent Prajavani programme, residents expressed concerns that the lake was overflowing due to the closure of sluice gates, leading to damage to crops and even submerging houses. They also highlighted the issue of sewage entering the lake and the lack of proper drainage for sewage water.

Ranganath said HYDRAA would impartially investigate the complaints regarding the shrinking or disappearance of some water bodies within the city.

He said a comprehensive study would be conducted in collaboration with engineering experts from IIT, BITS Pilani and JNTU. He also emphasised the importance of discussions with irrigation engineers and revenue officials to address the concerns effectively.

Furthermore, Ranganath promised that the full tank level (FTL) of the lake would be determined through scientific analysis after a thorough examination of all relevant data. This would involve studying National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) images and revenue maps of the surrounding villages.

Earlier in the day, the HYDRAA commissioner also visited Rayan and Jilavarkhan lakes based on complaints received from the citizens. He assured the locals that he would look into the issues raised and enquired about not being allowed to pass through the Divyanagar layout in Pocharam municipality laid by one Nalla Mallareddy. Locals complained about Mallareddy blocking their access, the commissioner asked both parties to come to the HYDRAA office and show evidence.

Ranganath also enquired about the encroachment of a park in West Kamalanagar Colony, Medipalli mandal. He told the locals that the agency would investigate, examine the permission documents and take action against the construction of a house on park land.