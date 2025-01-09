Music for soul

HYDERABAD: As we entered the home museum located in Lothukunta, the calming fragrance of sambrani dhoop welcomed us. Everywhere you looked, antique pieces dotted the space, each one exuding its own timeless charm. In the centre, carpets were laid out, setting the perfect stage for a traditional baithak. Behind the stage, vibrant pattu sarees were artfully draped, creating a colourful backdrop for the performance at the YK Antiques Home Museum.

In this cosy, intimate setting, Mumbai-based vocalist Sarang Phagre delivered his debut performance in Hyderabad, accompanied by Vivek Kayal on tabla and Upkar Godboley on harmonium. They began with a beautiful composition by Pt Kumar Gandharva, Deep Ki Jyot Jare Shubh Ghari. The evocative lyrics, written by Kumar ji himself, were set in raag dhanabasanti, a unique blend of puriya dhanashri and basant.

Kumar ji’s genius lay in his ability to combine jod-raags, blending two distinct musical identities to create something completely new and expressive — much like how this space and the music seemed to come together in perfect harmony.

The performance then moved into a traditional composition in raag kedar, Kanganwa mora atahi amola meenedar rakhilo lukai (My finely decorated bangle is priceless and must be kept safe). This bandish struck a deep chord with the audience, almost as if it were echoing the sentiment of cherishing the priceless treasures housed in the YK Antiques Museum.

The concert continued with Nirgun bhajans, culminating in the passionate verses of Gorakhnath, composed by Pandit Kumar Gandharva. The air was thick with devotion as one particular piece, Guruji main to ek Niranjan dhyaoon ji, dooje ke sang nahi jaoon ji, jaoon ji..., left the audience in a reflective trance. The lines, Adsath teerath hain ghat bheetar, main wahi mein mal mal nahaoon ji..., beautifully conveyed the profound truth that the sacred is within us all.