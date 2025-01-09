Technovative 2025

HYDERABAD: DEFENCE

In 2025, defence will see increased focus on indigenisation, with many MSMEs and startups sprouting in the dual-use drone space (both civilian and military use). For instance, Big Bang Boom is currently building anti-drone solutions — these can detect and neutralise drones which unfriendly neighbours may send.

Another startup, Aero Arch, is building robotic multi-utility legged equipment which is suitable for challenging terrains. Parishodhana is doing great work with particulate materials to develop air-activated warming platforms for our soldiers in icy locations.

Many defence startups are also doing interesting work in cybersecurity and AI. Let’s face it — wars are going to be fought not just on land, sea, and air but also in the cyberworld. However, defence startups struggle to get funding, regulatory approvals, and the correct advise to forge ahead in the right direction. But high-quality educational educations like IIIT, IIT, and BITS are fostering a great environment for them. So, looking ahead, Hyderabad has a significant opportunity to become a big defence player.

Looking ahead

Look at the way technology has evolved in the last 50 years - as you walk on the street, you see people buried in their phones and donning fashionable airpods, while TVs are getting as thin as a translucent butter paper. Everywhere you look, you are stunned by the sheer magnitude of innovation, with versions and updates galore - truly, it seems like the best time to be living on this planet. But the question is, what are the sectors that will make waves in Hyderabad’s technosystem in 2025?

Srinivas Rao Mahankali — former T-Hub CEO, adjunct professor at IIM-Raipur, and advisor at Abyrocapital.com — decodes defence, aerospace, and sustainability. Trivikram Kumar, founder of agritech company XMachines, a T-Hub startup which recently secured funding in Shark Tank Season 3, gives his two cents on agritech. Akhil Kondepudi, CEO of K12, gives us the edtech picture.