Shabana Azmi to feature at Hyderabad Lit Fest starting January 24

HYDERABAD: The 15th edition of the annual Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) is slated to take place from January 24 to January 26 at Sattava Knowledge City and T-Hub.
Like every year, the speakers this year comprise authors, artistes, academics, independent scholars and public intellectuals from India and abroad.
The HLF will feature literary sessions, cultural programmes, workshops, exhibitions, kaavya dhaara (poetry), book launches, street plays and workshops, among other events. As per the organisers, around 75,000 to 80,000 people attended the HLF in 2024 with over 200 speakers featuring every year.
In 2024, three new streams — indigenous and endangered languages, climate conversations and science and the city — were added to the existing 12 by the organising committee, Hyderabad Literary Trust.
Following every year’s tradition, HLF 2025 will see Lithuania as a guest nation and Sindhi as the Indian language in focus. The special guest of HLF 2025 will be movie star Shabana Azmi, who marks her 50th year in the cinema industry.
Some of the other eminent personalities include speakers such as Amol Palekar, former WHO chief scientist Souwmya Swaminathan, author and social activist Harsh Mander, historian Rajmohan Gandhi, veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, actor Siddharth, Adishakti (theatre) and Advaita (band), among others
Two internationally renowned Telugu authors will also feature at this year’s HLF: US-based fiction writer Ruthvika Rao, who hails from Warangal, and Nishanth Injam, a Khammam native.
Speaking at a curtain raiser on Thursday, T Vijay Kumar, a member of the organising committee, said, “We have 15 streams this year and bringing them all together on one platform is unusual for a literary event since we do not have tie up with a particular corporate or business house. The HLF remains a completely independent festival that helps us to keep programmes as per our management.”
Another member Amita Desai said, “Lots of local and vernacular writers are making a big name for themselves these days. We have also gone to young artists along with established ones, who can add to the value. Around eight to 10 speakers representing Sindhi will also join.”