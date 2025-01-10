Shabana Azmi to feature at Hyderabad Lit Fest starting January 24

HYDERABAD: The 15th edition of the annual Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) is slated to take place from January 24 to January 26 at Sattava Knowledge City and T-Hub.

Like every year, the speakers this year comprise authors, artistes, academics, independent scholars and public intellectuals from India and abroad.

The HLF will feature literary sessions, cultural programmes, workshops, exhibitions, kaavya dhaara (poetry), book launches, street plays and workshops, among other events. As per the organisers, around 75,000 to 80,000 people attended the HLF in 2024 with over 200 speakers featuring every year.

In 2024, three new streams — indigenous and endangered languages, climate conversations and science and the city — were added to the existing 12 by the organising committee, Hyderabad Literary Trust.

Following every year’s tradition, HLF 2025 will see Lithuania as a guest nation and Sindhi as the Indian language in focus. The special guest of HLF 2025 will be movie star Shabana Azmi, who marks her 50th year in the cinema industry.