Ghewar: Sweet tradition of sankranti, crafted with love and authenticity

HYDERABAD: Beyond the joy of flying kites, Sankranti is renowned for its delectable food, especially the sweets. While Telugu cuisine boasts a blend of flavours, one sweet that stands out and is loved by all is ghewar. A traditional Rajasthani delicacy, ghewar has gained immense popularity among Hyderabadis.

A visit to the bustling lanes of Begum Bazar during Sankranti reveals the high demand for this treat. One iconic establishment, Rajasthani Mangalchand Maharaj Sweet House, specialises in Ghewar during the festive season. CE spoke to Mangalchand Tiwari, the store’s owner, about his dedication to crafting this delightful sweet.

A tradition of 23 years

When asked about his journey, Mangalchand Tiwari shared, “This is a special item made during Sankranti, especially in January when the weather is cooler. I started this business 23 years ago, and we’ve been making ghewar exclusively for the festival ever since. Our store, Rajasthani Mangalchand Maharaj, is dedicated to bringing this authentic taste to Hyderabad.”

On the effort behind the scenes, he added, “We have a team of about 17 to 18 employees, including women, who work tirelessly to create the best sweets for our customers. Their dedication ensures the quality and authenticity of our products.”

Making of ghewar

Detailing the process, Tiwari explained, “Ghewar is made using maida, ghee, and milk. We prepare it from December 14 to January 14, exclusively for Sankranti. You won’t find it during other times of the year. This seasonal exclusivity makes it special. We enhance the ghewar with rabdi, zafran, and dry fruits to elevate its flavour. We also wholesale these sweets across the city and even cater to customers internationally.”

“One batch of ghewar takes about 45 minutes to prepare,” he said. “We offer various types — plain white ghewar made with water, a milk-based ghewar, and even a savoury (namkeen) version. Each one is crafted with care to make the festival even more special. Whatever we prepare, we do so with love, and our customers reciprocate with their appreciation.”

With its unique blend of tradition and flavour, ghewar from Rajasthani Mangalchand Maharaj Sweet House has become an integral part of Hyderabad’s Sankranti celebrations. A sweet dedicated to the spirit of the festival, it’s a must-try for anyone looking to indulge in authentic festive flavours.