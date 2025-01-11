Hyderabadi winter: A Test match that ends early

From 10.45 am to 6.00 pm, winter is on a break. At 11, when we step out to collect our newspapers, we look directly into the sun and say, “Winter, ah?” Then we stare at the sun the same way we stare at the Indian scoreboard when they’re out for 159. And just like that, winter takes a day off. Fans start running at 4, ACs are set to 25, and the weather pretends to be at 28 degrees.

At 5 pm, when you’re almost done with work and winter finally logs in for its evening shift, you feel a faint chill. You turn to your colleague and dramatically declare, “Winter is here,” not out of concern, but purely to show off that you’re a Game of Thrones fan.

If you reach home by 8 pm, don’t step out, and wake up at your normal time tomorrow, trust me you’ll forget the spelling of winter.