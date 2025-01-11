HYDRAA razes villas in FTL of Neknampur lake

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday demolished illegal under-construction villas in the Neknampur area of Manikonda, Rangareddy district.

This comes following the complaints of illegal structures occupying the full tank level (FTL) in Neknampur Lake. Consequently, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath directed officials to raze the unauthorised structures.

Sources said a total of 13 villas were found to be constructed in violation of regulations, with each villa comprising one ground floor and two upper floors, covering an area of 400 square metres. These structures posed environmental risks by occupying the buffer zones and FTL of the lake, which are critical for maintaining the area’s ecological balance, the sources added.

Ranganath, after a field inspection on Thursday, was discontented about the continuing constructions despite the cancellation of permits for the villas.

Meanwhile, the agency has warned of stringent action against anybody constructing the structures in protected zones, noting that developments comply with both legal and environmental guidelines.