Permanent solution for durgam cheruvu FTL issue expected within four months, says HYDRAA commissioner

HYDERABAD: A permanent solution to the Durgam Cheruvu full tank level (FTL) issue will be resolved within four months without any disputes, said Lake Protection Committee (LPC) Chairman and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.
Along with the relevant government departments, engineers from educational institutions will be involved in determining the FTL of the lake. HYDRAA will engage all departments, including the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Survey of India, Survey of Telangana, Revenue, Irrigation, GHMC, and HMDA, to find a solution to the problem.
The final report will be prepared after studying the NRSC satellite images and Survey of India records using scientific methods, he added.
As per the High Court's orders, Ranganath received objections from residents of the surrounding areas against the preliminary notification issued by HMDA regarding the Durgam Cheruvu FTL. These objections were presented at the HYDRAA office, Buddha Bhavan, on Friday. The residents raised concerns regarding the FTL, and their arguments were recorded. Representatives from six colonies participated in the meeting and provided their input.
The residents have requested Ranganath to provide a solution to the 25-year-old issue related to the FTL of the lake and its buffer zone.