Permanent solution for durgam cheruvu FTL issue expected within four months, says HYDRAA commissioner

HYDERABAD: A permanent solution to the Durgam Cheruvu full tank level (FTL) issue will be resolved within four months without any disputes, said Lake Protection Committee (LPC) Chairman and HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Along with the relevant government departments, engineers from educational institutions will be involved in determining the FTL of the lake. HYDRAA will engage all departments, including the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Survey of India, Survey of Telangana, Revenue, Irrigation, GHMC, and HMDA, to find a solution to the problem.

The final report will be prepared after studying the NRSC satellite images and Survey of India records using scientific methods, he added.