Traditional kite maker in Hyderabad continues family legacy despite challenges from Chinese imports

HYDERABAD: Skies looking colourfully decked up for the festival, and hooting and cheering heard on the rooftops of every house — this is how the festival of Sankranti looks everywhere. As the festival approaches, the sales and demand for kites have also risen significantly. With kites being the main hero of this festival, CE reached out to one of the oldest kite makers in Hyderabad at Dhoolpet. Shankar Singh, a 56-year-old artisan, has been crafting kites and manja, inspired by his 94-year-old mother Savitribai, an expert in kite making.

When asked about his journey in kite making, Shankar shares, “I have seen my mother doing this work. She was actually continuing the work of her grandparents and parents. My father used to work on cycle repairs, and my mother also helped him with those tasks. Eventually, I took over this work by observing her. She is about 94 years old but still loves making kites.”

Speaking about the kites and manja he meticulously creates, Shankar explains, “I make both kites and manja. For manja, I designed a machine using a cycle wheel, bamboo sticks, and spare cycle parts. I make traditional manja, not the Chinese kind. I use rice flour, maida, sago water, glass, and colour to prepare it. I mix these ingredients in a box and feed them into the machine, which I built myself, to produce the manja.”

Shankar has been making kites for 40 years and began creating manja three years ago. He says, “I am well-known for my kites, but when it comes to manja, people are still getting to know about my work. We are famous for kites and offer many varieties, from small to large ones.