53-year-old head constable wins gold at Telangana athletics championship

KHAMMAM: What do you get when you combine a challenging career in law enforcement with a burning passion for athletics? You get Pasaladi Veerabhadram, a 53-year-old Armed Reserve head constable from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, who is defying expectations and shattering state records on the track.

Born and raised in a poor family in Kothagudem, Veerabhadram’s passion for athletics began at Prakash Stadium in Kothagudem. Without any proper guidance or coaching, he kept himself motivated and worked to better his skills.

Seeing his potential, coach Manohar encouraged him to pursue athletics seriously and provided him with guidance and support. With the coach’s mentorship, Veerabhadram gained experience by participating in competitions. As time went on, his interest in joining the police force grew and his achievements in athletics paved the way for his recruitment as a constable. He has consistently showcased his talent by winning medals in police district-level sports meets.

To date, he has won six gold medals and three silver medals in various state and district-level competitions. The 53-year-old is supported by his wife, Syamala, a homemaker who stands by him in his athletic endeavours.

His dedication and hard work recently paid off at the Telangana State Masters Athletics Championship, held at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, on January 4 and 5. He secured a gold medal in the 1500-metre run and one silver medal each in the 400-metre race and 5-kilometre walk.

Veerabhadram says he his determined to achieve gold medals at the national level in the 5-kilometre walk and 1500-metre run. “Though I was born into a poor family, I dreamed big and worked hard to achieve my goals. I am committed to continuing my efforts to win gold medals in national competitions,” he shares.

SP B Rohith Raju praised Veerabhadram for his recent achievements in Hyderabad. He encourages others in the department to draw inspiration from Veerabhadram and work hard to achieve their goals. The SP felicitated Veerabhadram and wished him success in bringing further accolades to the Kothagudem police force.