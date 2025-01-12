Hyderabad sees steady growth in under-construction segment

The surge in prices reflects developers’ focus on delivering high-quality residential projects to cater to evolving buyer aspirations. Hyderabad’s real estate market has positioned itself as a hub for premium developments, driven by robust demand and the city’s economic growth.

The Magicbricks report highlighted a broader trend across major cities, where the supply of under-construction residential properties increased by 46.8% YoY. This uptick is attributed to heightened developer activity in response to strong market demand. The average price of under-construction properties across key markets in India now stands at Rs 12,064 psf.

The increased focus on under-construction properties aligns with the rising demand, as developers expedite project timelines to cater to potential homebuyers. This reflects a resilient residential real estate market, with developers actively contributing to both the affordable and premium housing segments.