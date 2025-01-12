Kite flying & more at Parade Grounds from January 13

The event is set to host more than 100 kite fliers, including 50 foreigners. Several women from across India are going to present traditional homemade sweets of their states to the visitors.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the event is a reflection of the way in which people celebrate Sankranti in Telangana and underscored the need to actively preserve our cultural heritage. He remarked that the event is also a celebration of the cosmopolitan nature of Hyderabad with people from across the country residing in the city.

Principal Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Smita Sabharwal said that the event is one-of-a-kind in the country and that it represents the diverse and inclusive culture of Hyderabad. She also said that, going forward “Telangana’s tourism flag would rise higher and higher”.

She also highlighted the measures which the department is taking for the convenience of the visitors including special Metro trains and buses to Parade Grounds.