Telangana university designates ITDA as internship site for students

ADILABAD: The Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) has designated the horticultural nursery at Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Utnoor as an internship site for second-year students of the Dasnapur Horticultural Polytechnic College in Adilabad district. This initiative has been facilitated with the approval of the Utnoor ITDA project officer and overseen by project horticulture officer Gudimalla Sandeep Kumar.

As part of the programme, the students have arrived at the horticultural nursery and will stay for four weeks. During this period, they will study various cultivation techniques practiced at the nursery. Sandeep provided an overview of the diverse crops grown in the nursery and outlined the training agenda.