HMDA to raise Rs 20K crore via bonds for infrastructure projects

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed to mobilise Rs 20,000 crore in the next 18 months through bonds.

The funds are meant for the implementation of major urban infrastructure projects in the city including two elevated corridors, greenfield radial roads, iconic bridge across Mir Alam Tank and flyovers. In the next four months, the HMDA intends to raise Rs 5,000 crore. The HMDA will raise funds by floating bonds since the state government is not in a position to fund its crucial projects.

Recognising the importance of enhancing commuter infrastructure, official sources said that HMDA is actively pursuing the development of infrastructure projects like elevated corridors, greenfield radial roads, and flyovers among others throughout the city.