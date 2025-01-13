Prakash Purab of 10th Sikh guru concludes

HYDERABAD: The 358th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh concluded on Sunday with prayers, Gurbani kirtans and sermons. The anniversary was celebrated by hundreds of devotees who participated in the Vishaal Deewan (Mass Congregation) and offered prayers at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad.

Gobind Singh, the tenth and the last Sikh guru and the founder of Khalsa Panth, spread the message of peace and communal harmony. The concluding celebration of the ceremony was organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee of Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad.

The committee’s president S Baldev Singh Bagga said the mass congregation was marked by Keertans and Kathas by the the renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas — Bhai Sarabjeet Singh (Patna Saheb), and Bhai Jaskaran Singh (Patiala).

Being specially invited for the occasion, they stressed imbibing higher values of life and communal harmony for which Guru Gobind Singh Dev strived. They also shed light on the teachings of gurus who stood for national integration, peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.