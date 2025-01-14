400 cases booked against private bus operators for regulatory infractions in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Over the past week, inspections conducted by the Transport department resulted in the registration of around 400 cases against private bus operators for regulatory infractions.

The department has also levied fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000. Around 18 teams were formed to conduct the checks at LB Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Aramghar and other places, including the buses bound for Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrashekhar Goud, joint transport commissioner, Rangareddy, told TNIE, “Due to Makar Sankranti, we have conducted multiple inspections over the past four to five days. Fines have been imposed on private bus operators found not maintaining proper passenger lists, have not paid taxes, do not have permission to carry goods and merchandise or lack fitness certificates, among other things.”

He added that they received several complaints about private bus operators charging excessively high fares during the festive period. “We want passengers to reach out to us if private bus operators are collecting unreasonable fares in the future as well. The department can be contacted through email after which we will issue a notice to them and take further action,” Chandrasekhar said.