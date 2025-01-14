Floral ensemble

HYDERABAD: Nature inspires creations of all kinds. From culinary marvels to artistic wonders, nature’s bounty becomes the muse for all creative minds. Drawing from this wellspring of inspirations, Hyderabad- and Delhi-based fashion label Shasha Gaba has unveiled its latest collection, ‘Pret-A-Fleur’.

Through her eponymous label, designer Shasha Gaba has been curating fashionable masterpieces that exude elegance and charm. Her store in Hyderabad reflects her deep affection for the city and its people, who have supported her fashion journey from the start. The store is a token of gratitude, a gift to Hyderabad for its enduring encouragement.

Her latest collection, ‘Pret-A-Fleur,’ is a fairytale brought to life. It interlaces the blooming beauties of nature with the artistry of fashion. The designs feature intricate embroidery, tassels, and embellishments that celebrate the timeless allure of florals. To make the evergreen floral aesthetic unique, Shasha has introduced a natural colour palette, adding a fresh perspective to her ensembles. The collection spans from the sunny vibrancy of yellows to serene, shimmering blue-black hues reminiscent of a starlit night.

Speaking to CE, Shasha Gaba elaborated on the distinctive artistry of her collection. “By focusing on striking silhouettes that stand out, we craft pieces that exude individuality and modern elegance. Even without relying solely on embroidery, we bring life to our designs through inventive cuts, innovative fabric techniques, and a keen eye for detail,” she explained.