INTERVIEW| ‘Sankranti is about respecting nature’

What made you take a turn towards sustainability and promote it?

I started talking about sustainability only to reset what we already have — this is something our grandmothers used to talk about and practice. ‘Sustaining’ means anything that can be prolonged as long as it is meant to be living or be relevant.

It’s just that the West coined the word sustainability in the recent past; they never used to live a sustainable life before and once they saw a lot of destruction, they realised they couldn’t continue that way for long. Unfortunately, the ideas we have borrowed from the West in the last 50 years have done a little bit of damage to our country.

Can you tell us the importance of Sankranti?

Sankranti is a harvest festival which is not just celebrated here but in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Goa, with different names. It is not about a God or any enlightened being; it is about respecting nature, its seasons, and all the creatures that help us in our farming activities. We pray to Mother Earth, the cattle, and the seeds which will ultimately become crops. In that sense, the festival is a beautiful way of reminding ourselves that we don’t exist as a singular life form; so many other lives come together and work so we are able to eat and nourish ourselves.

Festivals have lost their essence — what do you think about the void that we see in festivals today?

There are a lot of nuclear families today, with grandparents, uncles, and aunts living far away. Jobs have gone from the 9 to 5 kind to the sort where you work till you fall asleep, which is so wrong. We are losing bonds and getting distant from our culture and traditions. Because your body gets worn out through the week, you wait for a festival so you can use the long weekend to go somewhere, sleep, and eat what you like. Culture has become too economically driven. Pause — if you don’t have balance, then there is no life. When you come back home, you need to be able to switch off work mode and switch on your father, brother, daughter, and sister mode or whatever mode is needed. If you lose that balance, it will manifest in the form of poor mental health and physical illness.