No illegal activity found during raid at hotel of KT Rama Rao's kin

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday conducted searches at Deccan Serai hotel, Hitec City, over suspicion of illegal activities, including consumption of drugs and gambling. The hotel is said to be owned by the relatives of BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao.

Official sources said that more than 30 police personnel searched at least three rooms for over two hours but did not find any prohibited substances.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer from Raidurgam police station said the police acted on a tip-off that people in around three rooms were gambling and consuming drugs. However, the official added that no such thing was found during the searches and no case was registered in this regard. Foreign liquor, obtained without paying the excise tax, was the only item found, as per reports.

In October, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a farmhouse in Janwada and arrested Rama Rao’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala after registering cases under the NDPS Act and for violation of excise rules.