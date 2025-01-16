Bike-borne duo kills SBI guard, takes away Rs 93 lakh in Bidar daylight robbery

BIDAR/KALABURAGI: In a broad daylight robbery, a security guard died on the spot and another suffered serious injuries when two motorcycle-borne masked men opened fire at them with a revolver and took away Rs 93 lakh in front of an ATM centre of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Bidar on Thursday.

The robbery took place when the guards of SBI were carrying a cash box to the bank’s ATM centre near the district court at Shivaji Chowk around 10.30 am. The motorcycle-borne men tried to snatch the cash box. But when the guards resisted their attempt, one of them threw chilli powder while the other opened fire from his revolver. The duo took the cash box and sped away after the two guards collapsed.

Injured guard under treatment in Hyd

The guard, who died on the spot, has been identified as Giri, 42. Shivakumar, 35, who sustained serious bullet injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. His condition is said to be serious. Rajashekhar, the driver of the vehicle in which the guards arrived with the cash box, escaped unhurt.

Eyewitnesses said the guards were not carrying guns when the robbery took place. Though hundreds of people gathered near the ATM centre, nobody tried to prevent the two masked men from fleeing with the cash box. Some of them were seen recording the incident with their cell phones.

Bidar SP Pradeep Gunte visited the spot around 11 am and made arrangements to shift the injured guard to the hospital. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were pressed into service. IGP Northeast Range Ajay Hilori also rushed to the spot.

Additional SP of Bidar Chandrakant Pujari told TNIE that five teams have been formed to nab the robbers. CCTV footage obtained from near the spot is being examined. He did not rule out the possibility of the robbers escaping to Telangana, which is 25 km from Bidar.

Bidar district in-charge minister said he would urge the Home Minister and CM to direct the police to conduct a thorough investigation.