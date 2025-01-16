GHMC to test Jatayu Super vacuum machine for contactless garbage collection

HYDERABAD: To make Hyderabad free from litter and garbage, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to add Jatayu Super, an additional scientific tool, for sanitation activity on roads.

It is a contactless powerful vacuum-operated machine that can collect waste from all commonly dirty and littered public areas. After taking into consideration the concerns of sanitation workers, the GHMC proposed to introduce the Jatayu machine for hassle-free litter picking.

On a pilot basis it will be introduced in Khairatabad zone and trial runs will be carried out on Thursday. If the trial run is found satisfactory, further steps would be taken up in this regard, GHMC officials said.

Jatayu is an easy-to-use contactless garbage collection device and has been designed and developed in a way that it ensures zero manual handling of garbage, right from the point where the waste is picked up until it is transferred to garbage trucks which will move to the identified garbage transfer stations.

These machines have powerful suction pumps which have the capacity of removing garbage in substantial quantities at one go from various garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and huge public gathering places.

The portable machine mounted on a heavy vehicle like a mini truck, works like a vacuum cleaner, where the suction power lifts all kinds of garbage like waste papers, pet bottles, plastic material, plastic bags, food waste, clothes, cans and many more waste.

The machine is weatherproof, operator-friendly and can be used by anyone, anytime, anywhere. Sanitation workers are not willing to touch garbage with their hands and are requesting for contactless machines to do their job in a safe way, they said.

The officials said the machine is fitted to a four-wheeler truck and has a long tube. When a sanitation worker holds the tube and points it towards litter and hard materials from the roadside, it sucks them in and makes the place litter-free.

This process makes the machine useful as it obviates the need to go to the garbage stations thus avoids double-handling of waste, improves productivity and saves cost, the officials said.