Hyderabad police arrest man for procuring illegal weapons; seize pistols, live rounds

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Bhongir and Jawahar Nagar police arrested a 26-year-old person for procuring illegal weapons, intending to sell them in Hyderabad.

The team seized two 0.32 MM country-made pistols, one Tapancha and 10 live rounds from his possession.

Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said the accused, Harekrishna Yadav, studied upto intermediate and came to Bibinagar in 2019. Then, in 2022, he left the job, went back to his village and earned his livelihood by farming.

“When Yadav realised that it was difficult to make his ends meet by farming, he resorted to earning easy money by hatching a plan to procure country-made weapons for lower prices and planned to sell the same at inflated prices in the city,” the CP said.

Acting on his plan, Yadav procured three different types of weapons from one Sampath Yadav, a resident of Bhojpur district in Bihar. The police have sent special teams to nab Sampath.