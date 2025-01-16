Hyderabad's Artgram Café combines creativity and fun with tufting, slime studios

HYDERABAD: In a city that thrives on innovation and culture, Artgram Café in Hyderabad has managed to carve out a unique space for itself to become a haven where art, fun, and relaxation come together in the most delightful way. With its newly opened tufting and slime studio, this place has quickly become the city’s favourite destination for anyone looking to explore their creative and fun side.

For those unfamiliar, tufting is a fascinating textile craft that involves using a tufting gun to weave yarn into a canvas, creating stunning designs for rugs, wall hangings, and more. It’s a hands-on process that might seem intricate at first, but the therapeutic rhythm of it is what keeps visitors coming back.

Hema Somisetty, co-founder of Artgram Café, says, “I had to carefully design the space to accommodate the tufting machines, provide a comfortable working environment for visitors, and source the right materials — ranging from high-quality yarns to the frames and tools needed.”

On the other side of the café, the slime studio is a hot favourite, particularly among families. Yes, slime — the stretchy, colourful, and delightfully squishy stuff we all secretly enjoyed as kids — has taken the centre stage here. People can customise their own slime by choosing colours, textures, scents, and even adding charms or glitter.

And it’s not just for children. The studio has proven to be a hit among adults too.