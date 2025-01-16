Hyderabad's Artgram Café combines creativity and fun with tufting, slime studios

HYDERABAD: In a city that thrives on innovation and culture, Artgram Café in Hyderabad has managed to carve out a unique space for itself to become a haven where art, fun, and relaxation come together in the most delightful way. With its newly opened tufting and slime studio, this place has quickly become the city’s favourite destination for anyone looking to explore their creative and fun side.
For those unfamiliar, tufting is a fascinating textile craft that involves using a tufting gun to weave yarn into a canvas, creating stunning designs for rugs, wall hangings, and more. It’s a hands-on process that might seem intricate at first, but the therapeutic rhythm of it is what keeps visitors coming back.
Hema Somisetty, co-founder of Artgram Café, says, “I had to carefully design the space to accommodate the tufting machines, provide a comfortable working environment for visitors, and source the right materials — ranging from high-quality yarns to the frames and tools needed.”
On the other side of the café, the slime studio is a hot favourite, particularly among families. Yes, slime — the stretchy, colourful, and delightfully squishy stuff we all secretly enjoyed as kids — has taken the centre stage here. People can customise their own slime by choosing colours, textures, scents, and even adding charms or glitter.
And it’s not just for children. The studio has proven to be a hit among adults too.
“I started slime studio because I’ve always been passionate about creativity and the hands-on process of making something unique. The rise of slime as a fun, sensory trend really caught my attention, and I saw an opportunity to create high-quality, customisable slimes that bring joy and relaxation to others. I love experimenting with different textures, colours, and scents, and wanted to share that experience with people who appreciate the creativity and stress-relief that slime can offer,” Hema shares.
Her co-sister and co-founder, Shwetha Somisetty, reflects on the effort it took to make this vision a reality. “For the slime zone, the challenge was ensuring the slimes were high-quality, safe, and non-toxic. I also needed to create an organised, clean space where people could comfortably play with slime without worrying about the mess,” the co-founder expresses.
Artgram isn’t just about tufting and slime — it’s an entire creative ecosystem. The DIY art zone offers people even more ways to explore their artistic side, and the cosy café serves as the perfect spot to recharge with coffee or a snack after a hands-on session.
The response from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive. Families, couples, and groups of friends are flocking to Artgram, excited to try their hand at something new. “The ability to customise their own slime with different textures, colours, and scents is a huge hit, especially with younger visitors and families. They appreciate the sensory experience and the opportunity to be creative in a fun, relaxed environment,” Shwetha explains.
Artgram Café is more than just a place to grab coffee — it’s an experience. Whether you’re weaving yarn into a tufted masterpiece, mixing glitter into a perfect batch of slime, or simply enjoying the vibrant energy of the space, Artgram invites you to rediscover the joy of creating. And in a world that moves so fast, that’s exactly what we all need.