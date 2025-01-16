Hyderabad's startup ecosystem: Founders share challenges, growth, and aspirations for the city's future

HYDERABAD: Startup around a decade ago, this word was still relatively new lingo in Hyderabad. But today, everywhere we look, startups are sprouting and blooming, producing great innovations for not just this city but the whole country and beyond. To a startup founder, his or her startup is a precious little plant, to be cared for and nourished through rain and shine. But what do Hyderabadi startup founders think about the startup soil in the city?

Kajal Rajbhar, founder of Spantrik

When people ask me why I founded Spantrik, I tell them this — I want to be part of a future where space is not just the domain of astronauts and engineers but of everyone. Spantrik is incubated at T-Hub and we are focusing on Leapfrogger, which is designed to test vertical takeoff and landing (VTVL) capabilities, paving the way for the development of India’s first reusable rocket. The aerospace journey is hardware-intensive, requiring significant resources and funding.

Venture capitalists are typically hesitant to invest in early-stage aerospace startups because commercial products are far from being realised and the R&D phase involves high risk and prolonged timelines. But T-Hub has offered great incubation support, and T-Works is also helping startups create prototypes, even with limited budgets. For a woman in the aerospace field, it can often feel like navigating through turbulent skies. But my message to every young girl out there is this — if I can do it, so can you.

Sunil Maddikatla, founder and CEO, EYVA

Incubated in T-Hub, EYVA is the world’s first health AI gadget that understands a user’s metabolic and cardiovascular health in detail, with the capability of non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. Startups here are all about doing business the Hyderabadi way — they are focused on profitability and sustainable growth. The city’s amazing infrastructure and talented workforce allow startups to operate with a touch of luxury while still keeping costs low.

But there are gaps in medtech that we need to address. Firstly, startups and innovations here deserve better recognition. Secondly, regulatory hurdles often slow things down. Imagine if Hyderabad, with its growing medtech hub, had a dedicated Centre of Excellence for healthtech regulation. This is where the Telangana government could play a game-changing role. Together, we can position Hyderabad as a global leader in healthtech and wellness.