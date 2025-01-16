Ila Arun opens up about her journey, memoir, and the future of folk music in candid interview

HYDERABAD: Known for her unconventional voice and strong personality, Ila Arun’s journey is a testament to breaking stereotypes in the male dominated music and film industries. With the release of her much-anticipated candid memoir, Parde ke Peechhey, co-authored with Anjula Bedi published by Penguin Random House India, Ila Arun unveils her remarkable journey in her own words, offering readers an intimate glimpse into her extraordinary life.

What inspired you to write this autobiography?

The process was straightforward. I primarily write in Hindi, and during the COVID lockdown, I began reflecting deeply on my memories. They flowed naturally as I revisited moments from my past. Writing an autobiography is both a simple and complex task. Simple because memories are abundant, but complex because you decide what to share and what to withhold. I chose to focus on the beautiful moments of my life.

I recently read a Hindi poem whose name escapes me, but it resonated deeply and influenced my approach. When Penguin approached me to write in English, I deliberated for a while. Writing in English was not my first instinct, but I understood its wider reach. After discussions with my family, I decided to embrace the challenge.

An autobiography carries great responsibility. It’s not just about documenting your life but about sharing truths that might inspire others. For me, this book is more than a personal narrative; it’s a testament to the people, places, and experiences that shaped me.