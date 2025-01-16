Two cops among three injured due to Chinese manja in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A traffic constable working with the Langer Houz police statiion, Erupula Shivraj, 34, sustained injuries after a Chinese manja slashed his throat at around 2.15 pm on Tuesday at Narayanguda flyover.

The mishap happened when he was going on his two-wheeler to his house at Ambarpet after his duty. At about 2.45 pm when he was passing from Narayanaguda flyover his head got entangled in the manja. As a result, he suffered a bleeding injury. Doctors at a private hospital sutured his neck wound and sent him home.

Another traffic constable, Niklesh was admitted to hospital after he suffered a neck injury due to a Chinese manja on Wednesday.

In another incident reported from Navipet in Nizamabad district, a man in his 30s was hospitalised after a manja cut his throat, resulting in a bleeding injury while he was riding a two-wheeler on Tuesday. In yet another incident, a middle-aged man driving a two-wheeler in Yadagirigutta on Wednesday suffered a minor cut on his neck after the thread of a kite got “entangled” around his neck, causing him to fall off his vehicle.

A man had died in January 2024 when a manja string from a kite slit his throat while he was riding a two-wheeler. Hyderabad police said the use of Chinese manja, a synthetic nylon string coated with abrasive materials like powdered glass or metal, poses significant risks to public safety, wildlife, and the environment.