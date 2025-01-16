Two cops among three injured due to Chinese manja in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A traffic constable working with the Langer Houz police statiion, Erupula Shivraj, 34, sustained injuries after a Chinese manja slashed his throat at around 2.15 pm on Tuesday at Narayanguda flyover.
The mishap happened when he was going on his two-wheeler to his house at Ambarpet after his duty. At about 2.45 pm when he was passing from Narayanaguda flyover his head got entangled in the manja. As a result, he suffered a bleeding injury. Doctors at a private hospital sutured his neck wound and sent him home.
Another traffic constable, Niklesh was admitted to hospital after he suffered a neck injury due to a Chinese manja on Wednesday.
In another incident reported from Navipet in Nizamabad district, a man in his 30s was hospitalised after a manja cut his throat, resulting in a bleeding injury while he was riding a two-wheeler on Tuesday. In yet another incident, a middle-aged man driving a two-wheeler in Yadagirigutta on Wednesday suffered a minor cut on his neck after the thread of a kite got “entangled” around his neck, causing him to fall off his vehicle.
A man had died in January 2024 when a manja string from a kite slit his throat while he was riding a two-wheeler. Hyderabad police said the use of Chinese manja, a synthetic nylon string coated with abrasive materials like powdered glass or metal, poses significant risks to public safety, wildlife, and the environment.
Despite bans in several regions, its availability and use during kite festivals and other events continue to raise serious concerns, police said.
Reacting to reports about easy availability of the banned item, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said they may have to raid e-commerce storage houses and summon them for a meeting.
Anand posted on ‘X’ on Tuesday: “The real reason for the availability of the so-called Chinese manja, which is made by Indians in India, is e-commerce. Anyone can order it online.
So, we may have to raid the e-commerce storage houses and call them for a meeting on this! Just see to what extent one has to go. Will people not do anything voluntarily if it is dangerous!?”
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Commissioner’s Task Force) YVS Sudeendra said police teams carried out several raids in different parts of the city between October 1, 2024, and January 13 this year, booking 107 cases and apprehending 148 accused persons involved in the illegal business of prohibited Chinese manja. They also seized 7,334 manja bobbins worth around Rs 90 lakh.
The sale and use of Chinese manja is illegal and punishable by law, with imprisonment of up to five years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh, the police added.