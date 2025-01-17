Saudi newborn gets new lease of life at Hyderabad's Little Stars Womens Hospital

HYDERABAD: A team of specialists at Little Stars Women Hospitals performed a life-saving procedure on a newborn from Saudi Arabia suffering from a rare congenital defect.

According to a release, the infant, born without a diaphragm — a condition preventing separation between the chest and abdominal cavities — had vital organs such as the liver, spleen, kidney, stomach and intestines displaced into the chest, creating severe complications in the process.

The was conducted using advanced keyhole surgery, avoiding the need for traditional open surgery, the release added.

The newborn’s parents, a couple from Saudi Arabia, came to India for the delivery. Initial tests at another hospital in Hyderabad revealed the complex condition, following which the newborn was brought to Little Star & SHE Women and Children’s Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, the release mentioned.

“We performed detailed examinations and planned the delivery carefully. The surgical intervention was scheduled only after controlling the severe lung hypertension (PPHN) on the fourth day after birth,” explained Dr Satish Ghanta, senior neonatologist, Little Stars Women Hospitals.