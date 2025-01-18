Bidar robbers continue to dodge police

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and Bidar police on Friday carried out extensive searches in the city for two miscreants, who killed one person at Bidar in Karnataka and shot a private bus travels manager, Jahangir, in Afzalgunj in the city on Thursday.

A police official from Hyderabad commissionerate said that they were conducting searches in coordination with the Bidar police. One of the accused booked tickets for Raipur with the travels in the name of Amit Kumar.

The police tracked their movements till Tank Bund with the help of CCTV and lost them later on. They were tracking them after they shot at Jahangir in Afzalgunj. “Later, we found that they were headed towards Secunderabad,” an official told TNIE.

The police are suspecting the accused to be residents of Bihar and they were also accused in several cases in Bihar, Karnataka and other states.

“Along with the searches in Hyderabad, some Bidar police teams reached Raipur for them,” a police official said.

Along with the East Zone police, the Task force in coordination with the Bidar police were searching for the accused. Eight teams of Hyderabad police have joined the investigation.

“After they attacked the bus travels manager in Afzalgunj, the accused headed towards Tank Bund in an auto-rickshaw. The police sounded an alert all over the state. We have shared the photos of the accused with all police stations,” the official said.

The two accused managed to flee from the spot after opening two rounds of fire at Jahangir. Later the locals rushed him to hospital for treatment.

The police official said that in a strange coincidence when the robbers opened fire at Jahangir, two police personnel of Bidar were also in the same bus. The police personnel were going to secure a non bailable warrant against some other persons in another case.

Meanwhile, one of the accused has been identified as Manish.