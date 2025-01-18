Craving culinary novelty in ’25

HYDERABAD: A challenge for you — go to any part of Hyderabad and ask someone a simple question, ‘What does food mean to you?’ Like a nawab or begum, they will raise their chins and express — in an almost poetic way — their love for biryani, haleem, pappu charu, kebabs, Irani Chai, Osmania biscuits, and so on. While most metropolitan cities run like hamsters in wheels, Hyderabad stops to savour its food. We have now entered 2025, and the love for food will only keep increasing, say gastronomy experts.

PALLAB DE, food connoisseur

Hyderabad’s culinary landscape is undergoing a fascinating transformation. An unmissable trend is ‘premiumisation’. Fine-dining options are no longer limited to five-star hotels. In 2024, we witnessed the launch of standalone fine-dines like Koko and Terrāi, apart from upgraded new avatars of old favourites like Simply South. This trend will continue to pick up steam. These new places will push the boundaries either by shining a light on lesser-known gems from regional cuisines or through clever experimentation that offers familiar flavours in unexpected ways. The consommé treatment given to Tomato Rasa Vada at Once Upon a Time and the pulled Jackfruit Taco made with Malabar Paratha at Zila are great examples of this. The trend of premiumisation will also push Hyderabad’s beverage scene to greater heights. We’ll witness signature cocktails not only at pubs, but also at fine-dines. Cocktails will be an extension of the kitchen. A couple of examples are the Pearl City Paan at Aidu, which blends gulkhand and chocolate bitters with whisky, and Rasam Heritage at Tansen, which is a clarified tequila cocktail featuring rasam cordial and chilli tincture. Amid the wave of health-conscious consumers and vigilant food cops, we’ll see increasing emphasis on the use of local, high-quality ingredients in restaurants. Hydroponic farms like Simply Fresh and Infinity Green Farms have enabled exotic fruits, vegetables, and microgreens to be grown locally. As a foodie, I always seek out different experiences — please don’t be old wine in a new bottle!