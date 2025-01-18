Craving culinary novelty in ’25

HYDERABAD: A challenge for you — go to any part of Hyderabad and ask someone a simple question, ‘What does food mean to you?’ Like a nawab or begum, they will raise their chins and express — in an almost poetic way — their love for biryani, haleem, pappu charu, kebabs, Irani Chai, Osmania biscuits, and so on. While most metropolitan cities run like hamsters in wheels, Hyderabad stops to savour its food. We have now entered 2025, and the love for food will only keep increasing, say gastronomy experts.
PALLAB DE, food connoisseur
Hyderabad’s culinary landscape is undergoing a fascinating transformation. An unmissable trend is ‘premiumisation’. Fine-dining options are no longer limited to five-star hotels. In 2024, we witnessed the launch of standalone fine-dines like Koko and Terrāi, apart from upgraded new avatars of old favourites like Simply South. This trend will continue to pick up steam. These new places will push the boundaries either by shining a light on lesser-known gems from regional cuisines or through clever experimentation that offers familiar flavours in unexpected ways. The consommé treatment given to Tomato Rasa Vada at Once Upon a Time and the pulled Jackfruit Taco made with Malabar Paratha at Zila are great examples of this. The trend of premiumisation will also push Hyderabad’s beverage scene to greater heights. We’ll witness signature cocktails not only at pubs, but also at fine-dines. Cocktails will be an extension of the kitchen. A couple of examples are the Pearl City Paan at Aidu, which blends gulkhand and chocolate bitters with whisky, and Rasam Heritage at Tansen, which is a clarified tequila cocktail featuring rasam cordial and chilli tincture. Amid the wave of health-conscious consumers and vigilant food cops, we’ll see increasing emphasis on the use of local, high-quality ingredients in restaurants. Hydroponic farms like Simply Fresh and Infinity Green Farms have enabled exotic fruits, vegetables, and microgreens to be grown locally. As a foodie, I always seek out different experiences — please don’t be old wine in a new bottle!
VAIBHAV MITTAL, food enthusiast and blogger
I strongly believe that 2025 is the year of desserts for Hyderabad — see, we Hyderabadis undeniably have a case of the sweet tooth! Cafés are constantly adopting the viral dishes they see online — the Magnum Croissant, which I tasted in The Big Star Café just a few days ago, is the hot trend winning over everyone’s palates right now. Hyderabad cafés are also adding their own touch to international desserts. Etsi Café serves Turkey’s famous San Sebastian Cheesecake with its special pistachio sauce. For health-conscious Hyderabadis, Yummy Bee offers no-sugar and no-maida desserts. And though Hyderabadis swear by Irani Chai, the city will see many more speciality coffee places sprouting in 2025, pointing to the changing beverage preferences of people. This year, cafés are going beyond the regular cappuccino and espresso. Masking the bitterness with sweetness to appeal to the Hyderabadi palate is a hot trend in 2025 — Tiramisu Latte from Sozo and Strawberry Cream Cold Brew from Habitat are must-tries! There is cutthroat competition among cafés in Hyderabad, resulting in constant innovation. As a content creator, this is exactly what I want, and 2025 is promising as ever.
CHEF RIZWAN KHADER, corporate chef at Terrāi
In 2025, chefs are looking to curate fusion cuisine menus which respect traditional Telugu and Hyderabadi flavours while incorporating modern techniques — a harmonious blend of authenticity and modernity. The trend of localising international dishes and beverages is on the rise. Don’t be surprised if you come across Sushi with Andhra Chilli Oil, Tacos with Hyderabadi Seekh Kebabs, and Ramen spiced with local masalas. Mixologists are crafting kokum-infused margaritas, jamun mojitos, and paan-flavoured martinis. I’ve created saffron-flavoured cheesecakes and Mohabbat-e-Leches, a local take on Tres Leches. Lambadi cuisine, representing the rich culinary traditions of the Lambadi tribal community, is slowly gaining a foothold. Dishes such as Thecha Bhakri, flatbreads with spicy chutney, Mathvadi, which are gram flour dumplings, and Mutton Curry with Jowar Rotis are appearing on menus at niche restaurants. In 2025, Hyderabadis will be more health-conscious, savouring dishes such as millet khichdi and multigrain veg cutlets. But the love for biryani will reign supreme, with healthy versions like Quinoa Biryani, Millet Biryani, and Jackfruit Biryani. Chefs are also constantly innovating in the biryani space, offering deconstructed versions and unique accompaniments. Food technology will also see developments — from precision cooking to inventory management, AI is enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs. Well, 2025 looks bright as ever!