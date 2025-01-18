Flavourful feast for foodies

HYDERABAD: Finding a place that serves food with heart isn’t easy these days. But when you walk into Anokha Tadka, tucked away near Nallagandla, it feels like you’ve discovered a hidden gem. The aroma of spices fills the air, the ambience is warm, and you instantly know you’re in for something special.

Owned by Dharmendra Lila and Madhu Lila, this restaurant is more than just a business — it’s a dream brought to life. “Food was always a huge part of us; it was more than just food...it was a feeling within,” Dharmendra shared.

Their passion shines through in every dish. After struggling to find authentic North Indian food in Hyderabad, the couple decided to create something unique. “We decided to shed some light on that beautiful cuisine and paired it with some delicious Chinese delicacies,” Madhu explained.

Their food philosophy is simple yet powerful — high-quality ingredients, a personal touch, and a whole lot of love. “We cook food with love and personal touch using high-quality masalas,” Dharmendra said. And it shows in the food they serve.

The journey began with drinks. The Mint Mojito was refreshingly minty, with just the right amount of fizz from the sprite and soda — a perfect start. The Buttermilk, though, was a standout — smooth, creamy, and spiced with jeera and coriander, it was everything you’d want on a hot day.

When it came to starters, the variety was impressive. The Dahi Kebab was a revelation — crispy on the outside, with a soft, flavourful filling of curd and vegetables on the inside. It’s the kind of dish that feels light yet indulgent. Then there was the Cheese Broccoli, which transformed a boring vegetable into something smoky, creamy, and exciting. For Jain food lovers, options like the Cheese Corn Roll and Dragon Paneer did not disappoint. The rolls were crunchy and packed with cheesy goodness, while the paneer, mildly spicy with a touch of sesame seeds and roasted cashews, was an absolute delight.