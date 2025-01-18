Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail creates 13-km green channel to facilitate heart transplant

This extraordinary effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Metro Rail and the hospital authorities under the supervision of the doctors.
Medical professionals carry the heart of a donor from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to Gleneagles Global Hospital at Lakdikapul on Friday
HYDERABAD: In an incredible display of efficiency and coordination, the Hyderabad Metro Rail created a dedicated green channel at 9.30 pm on Friday to facilitate swift transportation of a donor’s heart from L B Nagar’s Kamineni Hospital to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdikapul. Medical professional carrying the heart took just 13 minutes to cover the 13 km distance from L B Nagar to Lakdikapu for transplantation in a patient.

This extraordinary effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail and the hospital authorities under the supervision of the doctors.

The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) stated that it committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure.

