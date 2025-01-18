Hyderabad Metro Rail creates 13-km green channel to facilitate heart transplant

HYDERABAD: In an incredible display of efficiency and coordination, the Hyderabad Metro Rail created a dedicated green channel at 9.30 pm on Friday to facilitate swift transportation of a donor’s heart from L B Nagar’s Kamineni Hospital to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdikapul. Medical professional carrying the heart took just 13 minutes to cover the 13 km distance from L B Nagar to Lakdikapu for transplantation in a patient.

This extraordinary effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail and the hospital authorities under the supervision of the doctors.

The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) stated that it committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure.