Rachakonda police arrest two interstate drug peddlers

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers involved in the illegal trafficking and distribution of heroin. The accused, Mahesh Sarem (28) and Mahipal (19), both from Rajasthan, were staying in Neredmet.

The police seized 190 grams of heroin, 10 envelope packets containing one gram each, a two-wheeler, two mobile phones, a SIM card, and other items, with a total value of Rs 23 lakh.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu stated that the accused were supplying drugs using ride-hailing services like Ola, Rapido, and other similar platforms to avoid detection.

Mahesh had developed an acquaintance with Samsuddin, a drug peddler residing at Phalodi district in Rajasthan. Mahesh purchased 200 grams of heroin from Samsuddin for Rs 1 lakh.

On January 10, 2025, Mahesh arrived in Hyderabad and stayed at the residence of his friend Mahipal. The duo then conspired to sell the drugs at a higher price. Mahesh used ride-hailing services such as Porter, Rapido, and Uber to discreetly deliver heroin parcels to customers.

To further evade detection, the accused used different ride-booking platforms to deliver the parcels to various locations far from their original address. Payments were collected via Mahesh’s PhonePe scanner.

The police are currently working to identify the customers and apprehend other absconding individuals involved.