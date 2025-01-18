Taste of Punjab

HYDERABAD: Punjabi cuisine is renowned for its rich, authentic flavours, with dishes like Sarso Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti holding a special place in Indian culinary tradition.
During Lohri, The Park Hyderabad organised a special food festival, ‘Khetan Da Swaad – Essence of Punjab’, where Chef Sidakpreet Singh Kalra showcased the true essence of Punjabi cuisine.
CE spoke to Chef Sidakpreet to learn more about the festival and the delightful dishes that were served. The chef shared, “We were there to celebrate Lohri, the harvest festival of Punjab. All the food was prepared with fresh, farm-sourced ingredients. The menu included a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. While Punjab is traditionally a vegetarian-dominated state, we curated an array of dishes such as Sarso Da Saag, Makki Ki Roti, Paneer Makhanwala, Aloo Pulao, and many others.”
Chef Sidakpreet highlighted some lesser-known dishes featured at the festival. “We had dishes like Mangodi, Dal Ki Wadi, and Aloo Wadi. These will be part of our future menus as well. For instance, we prepared Mangodi Pulao and Mangodi Lauki. Another specialty was Keema Wala Murgh. Of course, we also served the famous Kaali Dal made with white butter and ghee, staying true to Punjabi tradition. Even the Makki Ki Roti was made authentically on a tawa.”
When asked about similarities between Punjabi and Hyderabadi cuisines, Chef Sidakpreet noted, “While spices are more pronounced in Hyderabadi cuisine, both regions share a deep love for flavourful food. In Punjab, we focus on making the main ingredient the hero of the dish, such as letting the mustard flavour shine in Sarso Ka Saag. Both Punjabis and Hyderabadis are passionate food lovers, which creates a wonderful connection.”
For non-vegetarian enthusiasts, the festival offered a delectable selection, including Tandoori Kukkad, Mutton Tawa Kabab, Seekh Kabab, and the famous Amritsari Machi Fry. There was also live preparation of Mutton Keema.
Reflecting on his passion for food, Chef Sidakpreet said, “Coming from a Punjabi household, my love for food started in my grandmother’s kitchen. Hospitality runs in our blood, and feeding people brings immense joy. Tandoor cooking fascinated me and became a core part of my culinary journey. While I specialise in Punjabi cuisine, I also explore regional Indian cuisines and progressive Indian food.”
Chef Sidakpreet expressed his admiration for Hyderabad, saying, “The city has a unique blend of Mughal and South Indian influences, making its cuisine exceptional. As soon as I arrived, I ordered Mutton Biryani with salan and raita. The weather here makes spicy food even more enjoyable, especially when paired with a refreshing drink.”
The ‘Khetan Da Swaad – Essence of Punjab food festival’ was truly a treat for not just the tummy and palate but all the senses.