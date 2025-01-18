Taste of Punjab

HYDERABAD: Punjabi cuisine is renowned for its rich, authentic flavours, with dishes like Sarso Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti holding a special place in Indian culinary tradition.

During Lohri, The Park Hyderabad organised a special food festival, ‘Khetan Da Swaad – Essence of Punjab’, where Chef Sidakpreet Singh Kalra showcased the true essence of Punjabi cuisine.

CE spoke to Chef Sidakpreet to learn more about the festival and the delightful dishes that were served. The chef shared, “We were there to celebrate Lohri, the harvest festival of Punjab. All the food was prepared with fresh, farm-sourced ingredients. The menu included a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. While Punjab is traditionally a vegetarian-dominated state, we curated an array of dishes such as Sarso Da Saag, Makki Ki Roti, Paneer Makhanwala, Aloo Pulao, and many others.”

Chef Sidakpreet highlighted some lesser-known dishes featured at the festival. “We had dishes like Mangodi, Dal Ki Wadi, and Aloo Wadi. These will be part of our future menus as well. For instance, we prepared Mangodi Pulao and Mangodi Lauki. Another specialty was Keema Wala Murgh. Of course, we also served the famous Kaali Dal made with white butter and ghee, staying true to Punjabi tradition. Even the Makki Ki Roti was made authentically on a tawa.”