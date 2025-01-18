Why India needs a Hyderabadi CEO!

HYDERABAD: Like a punctual quarterly report, once every three months, a random CEO with high BP, low IQ, and a mid approach to life will ask us to melt our bone marrow so that his Excel sheet can show a fancy number. His chamchas will replace these words with the Hanuman Chalisa, while others who hate his guts will troll him with memes. It’s not like we’ve not had chill CEOs, but Ratan Tata passed away, and Vijay Mallya ran away. This is why I think India needs a pakka Hyderabadi CEO to show them how it’s done.

Before I start my argument with imaginary points, here is an absolutely true story foreshadowing Hyderabadi management.

I once worked at a certain e-commerce company — let’s call it Nile.com — under a manager, Mr Nawab bhai from Talab Katta. One day, I called him to ask for leave.

Me: Nawab bhai, I need a leave today.

Nawab bhai: Arrey bhai, even I want a leave!

Me: Eh?

Nawab bhai: Do one thing — go to the office, see if the Senior Manager is there. If he’s not there, bole toh apan dono ko chutti aaj.

I worked with Nawab bhai for five years and had not been to therapy even once. Only after I quit did I have to see a therapist — just to help me move on from an angel of a manager like Nawab bhai.