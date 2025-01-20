HAML team conducts inspection to resolve alignment problems

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director (MD) NVS Reddy conducted an inspection to resolve technical issues related to the alignment of the proposed Metro rail corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet on Sunday.

Officials said the steep curvature of the road from Paradise Junction to Bowenpally along the airport boundary, coupled with the insistence of airport authorities, has led to HMDA planning an elevated corridor alignment that goes below the runway of Begumpet airport through a 600-metre-long tunnel.

Transitioning the Metro corridor from its double-elevated level over the planned HMDA elevated corridor into a tunnel and then back to the elevated level poses significant engineering challenges. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the HAML MD to explore the feasibility of initially combining the Paradise-Medchal and JBS-Shamirpet Metro corridors, which could later be split into two separate corridors.

Following these directives, the HAML team inspected various roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment area to identify the best possible Metro alignment. The roads inspected included JBS-Secunderabad Club Road, Staff Road (Picket KV School Road), Mudfort Road, Tivoli Junction Road, Diamond Point Junction, Hasmathpet Junction, Bowenpally Junction (Sarojini Pulla Reddy Bungalow Road), Tadbund-Anjaneya Swamy Temple Road, Tadbund Junction-Airport Office Road and Bowenpally Check-post Road.