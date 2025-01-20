HAML team conducts inspection to resolve alignment problems

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director (MD) NVS Reddy conducted an inspection to resolve technical issues related to the alignment of the proposed Metro rail corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet on Sunday.
Officials said the steep curvature of the road from Paradise Junction to Bowenpally along the airport boundary, coupled with the insistence of airport authorities, has led to HMDA planning an elevated corridor alignment that goes below the runway of Begumpet airport through a 600-metre-long tunnel.
Transitioning the Metro corridor from its double-elevated level over the planned HMDA elevated corridor into a tunnel and then back to the elevated level poses significant engineering challenges. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the HAML MD to explore the feasibility of initially combining the Paradise-Medchal and JBS-Shamirpet Metro corridors, which could later be split into two separate corridors.
Following these directives, the HAML team inspected various roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment area to identify the best possible Metro alignment. The roads inspected included JBS-Secunderabad Club Road, Staff Road (Picket KV School Road), Mudfort Road, Tivoli Junction Road, Diamond Point Junction, Hasmathpet Junction, Bowenpally Junction (Sarojini Pulla Reddy Bungalow Road), Tadbund-Anjaneya Swamy Temple Road, Tadbund Junction-Airport Office Road and Bowenpally Check-post Road.
During the inspection, NVS Reddy directed his team to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the alternative alignments, aiming to avoid steep curves, eliminate the need for an underground alignment beneath Begumpet airport and minimise private property acquisitions. He stressed the importance of designing the Metro alignment to serve as many residential colonies as possible, identifying tentative station locations and utilising vacant state government or defence lands near the stations for parking and passenger amenities.
The officials observed that combining the Paradise-Medchal and JBS-Shamirpet Metro corridors at JBS would eliminate the need for a tunnel under the airport and its associated engineering challenges. Instead, the alignment could connect to the NH junction near Bowenpally (adjacent to Sarojini Pulla Reddy Bungalow Road).
For the JBS-Shamirpet Metro corridor, extending it as a double-elevated structure from the first Metro pillar near Secunderabad Club over the proposed HMDA elevated corridor on Karimnagar Highway — currently being widened by HMDA — was found to be a feasible solution.
NVS Reddy also suggested developing JBS into a mega Metro hub to cater to commuters from Secunderabad, northern parts of the city, and northern Telangana districts. Approximately 30 acres of land owned by the state government and defence authorities near JBS could be utilised for parking and other passenger facilities.