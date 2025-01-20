HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath inspects temple lands after plaints

Ranganath expressed hope that the encroachments would end soon and the temple lands would be freed from the hands of encroachers.

It is reported that the agency is organising a meeting with the locals at the HYDRAA office next Wednesday, regarding the encroachment of Jagaharigutta temple lands and the Parki lake.

The locals have been advised to come to the office with all the evidence and submit the documents.

Sources said the experts had suggested that a Parki Pond Conservation Committee be formed to protect the pond from encroachment and cooperate with the authorities.

This apart, the HYDRAA will examine Google Maps and identify encroachments that occurred after July 2024 and issue notices to the squatters.

The sources noted that the HYDRAA police station will be functional within 15 days and a non-bailable warrant will be issued against anybody encroaching on government lands.

Hydraa PS within 15 days