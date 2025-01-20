Karnataka IPS officer in city to track Bidar robbers

HYDERABAD: Since two robbers shot a private bus manager in Afzalgunj and killed a person in Bidar, Karnataka, on Thursday, a senior IPS officer from the neighbouring state has been stationed in the city with their teams to apprehend the culprits.

A police source said the senior officer has been in Hyderabad for the last three days. “Along with his teams, the Karnataka police are rigorously working to track down the accused,” the source added.

Both Karnataka and Telangana police are putting in coordinated efforts to locate the suspects. “The Karnataka police are pursuing their own leads, and the Telangana police are working independently. When needed, they are coordinating to share information and trace the accused,” the source told TNIE.