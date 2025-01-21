A Bureaucrat’s life of cartoons

HYDERABAD: He was special chief secretary to the Government of Telangana and played an important role in facilitating many world-class industrial clusters such as the Genome Valley, Financial District, Mindspace, Knowledge City, and Sri City. Essentially, BP Acharya was a true bureaucrat for over 40 years — but throughout this journey, he made humorous black and white cartoons about the Indian bureaucracy. Now, a book of these cartoons, titled Obtuse Angle, will be released by journalist Dinesh Sharma at the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2025. BP Acharya candidly converses with CE about his book, journey, and more.

Tell us about your book Obtuse Angle, which is a mix of cartoons and your writings. What is the story behind this name?

As human beings, we tend to see things from an acute angle, where there is only one way to see and understand things. So, an obtuse angle implies that there is always a different way of looking at things around us — through my cartoons, I look for a funny and humorous side to the rigmarole of bureaucracy.

You see, we weren’t encouraged to criticise the government or policies, so I decided to look inward, at the bureaucracy. Over 40 years, I made around 1,000 cartoons, out of which around 200 have been included in this book.

Actually, in 2017, Amita Desai, who is the founder-director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, suggested that I exhibit a couple of my cartoons at GZ, which I did. During the exhibition, someone asked me, ‘Why don’t you come up with a book of your cartoons?’ For the next seven years, this idea was on the back burner.

Then suddenly, in early December 2024, I happened to meet Dr Atanu Deb, an artist and cartoonist. I showed him my cartoons and he offered to publish a book of them. And just like that, in the span of one month, we compiled and published Obtuse Angle!

How do you feel about Obtuse Angle being released at HLF?

It’s a mix of emotions…gratified, overwhelmed, and nervous, all at the same time! I say this many times — I am just an instrument of God. This idea was on the back burner for seven years but has materialised beautifully now, all due to God’s grace.