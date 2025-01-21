FTL survey to be wrapped up in five months: HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that many issues surrounding encroachment would be resolved once the Full Tank Level (FTL) survey of water bodies within the city and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits is completed. While stating that measures will also be taken to prevent future encroachments of lakes, he added that the FTL survey would be completed within four to five months.

During the Prajavani meeting held at the HYDRAA office, Buddha Bhavan, on Monday, 89 complaints were received. Ranganath personally attended to these grievances and assured timely resolutions.

An elderly couple residing near Medikunta lake, previously under Nizampet Municipality in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, submitted a petition highlighting that the lake had significantly shrunk due to ongoing encroachments. The commissioner was urged to demarcate the lake boundaries and ensure that the buffer zone is preserved for public use.

Complainants appreciated the commissioner’s direct involvement in receiving and addressing grievances. Complaints related to the encroachment of lakes, parks and government properties were investigated thoroughly, including field-level inspections. Using tools such as Google Maps, Survey of India data and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) imagery, officials demonstrated the changes to these spaces over time through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. The visuals also showcased how the lakes, parks and government properties appeared before and after HYDRAA’s formation.

In response to recurring complaints about encroachments in Ameenpur, Ranganath announced that a full-scale survey would be conducted within the municipality limits.

Representatives from the Defence Colony Residents Welfare Association lodged a complaint that a local public representative was illegally occupying approximately 1,000 square yards of land allocated for public housing in Defence Colony, Malkajgiri constituency.

‘Attacked for preventing encroachment’

Separately, a couple from Anjaneyanagar, Moosapet, reported that a 2,000-square-yard park was being encroached upon. They alleged that they were being harassed and attacked for trying to prevent the encroachment. According to them, the government had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the park’s development, and a stone plaque was already installed. Although the GHMC attempted to construct a fence around the park, the effort was obstructed by encroachers.