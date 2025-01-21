GHMC demolishes encroachment in Hydearabad's Jubilee Hills park

HYDERABAD: Within hours of discovering the encroachment of the GHMC park on Road No 36, located behind the Jubilee Hills Police Station, the GHMC enforcement wing, on the instructions of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, deployed JCBs to clear the encroachments on Monday. The demolition operation was supervised by the mayor, who also oversaw the reinstallation of GHMC boards at the site.

The mayor said no one would be spared if they encroached upon GHMC park land or vacant lands. She emphasised that strict action, including filing criminal cases, would be taken against violators.

Earlier in the day, the mayor expressed anger over the encroachment of the GHMC park land. During her inspection of the site, she discovered that the encroacher was cultivating vegetables on the premises without any permission. Accompanied by officials, she reviewed the situation and directed immediate action to clear the encroachments by the end of the day.

Access using ladder

The inspection revealed that the land grabber had removed the GHMC board outside the park area and concealed another board. The grabber had also laid a pipeline within the park premises and was growing vegetables in the vacant space.

It was found that the person, residing next to the park, had constructed a large boundary wall and accessed the park using a ladder to cultivate vegetables on the encroached land.

Taking immediate note of the violations, the mayor ordered the town planning officials to conduct a survey, remove the compound wall, clear the vegetable cultivation and reinstall GHMC boards to assert the civic body’s ownership of the land.