Hyderabad: Water Board seeks land for reservoirs

HYDERABAD: To meet the future water demands of the rapidly growing Kokapet and Neopolis areas, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has requested land from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to construct balancing water reservoirs.

On Monday, HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy, along with HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, visited these areas to inspect potential sites for a new balancing reservoir. Ashok requested land for the construction of a balancing reservoir, a pump house and a local reservoir in the Neopolis Layout.

This infrastructure would facilitate the distribution of water from the Godavari Phase-II project to the Khanapur balancing reservoir. He instructed officials to develop plans for gravity-based water supply to surrounding areas.

Later, Ashok inspected the Khanapur Balancing Reservoir. He said due to the potential for gravity-based water supply from the Manjeera, Krishna and Godavari projects, proposals should be prepared for the construction of a reservoir and water treatment plants to meet future water needs.

The HMWSSB chief also inspected the conduit from Gandipet to Asif Nagar filter beds. Observing maintenance roads on both sides of the conduit, he ordered the installation of fencing. He directed immediate action to address ongoing leakages along the conduit. He further instructed that any encroachments on the conduit within this area be removed with the assistance of Water Board vigilance officers. Later, he inspected the under-construction pressure filters at the HMWSSB reservoir in Kokapet village.