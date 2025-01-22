Badrinath-Kedarnath temple panel sends legal notice to Medchal shrine builder

HYDERABAD: The Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee has issued a legal notice to Jaipal Singh, who is planning to lay the foundation stone for a temple in Medchal that allegedly replicates the iconic Badrinath Kedarnath temples in Uttarakhand.
In response, Jaipal clarified that the proposed temple would not be an exact replica of Badrinath and Kedarnath. “There are several design changes, and the temple will be called Dakshineswar Kedarnath,” he stated.
Complex to have 5 temples
Jaipal said the proposed temple complex would house all five temples collectively referred to as the Panch Kedar, a group of five Shiva temples in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. Unlike in Uttarakhand, where the five temples are spread across different locations, Jaipal intends to bring them together at a single site in Medchal.
He further clarified that the temple would come under the Sri Dakshineswar Kedarnath Mandir Trust and not be named after the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jaipal maintained that the temple would respect cultural and religious sentiments while maintaining a unique identity distinct from the original Badrinath Kedarnath temples.