Badrinath-Kedarnath temple panel sends legal notice to Medchal shrine builder

Complex to have 5 temples

Jaipal said the proposed temple complex would house all five temples collectively referred to as the Panch Kedar, a group of five Shiva temples in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. Unlike in Uttarakhand, where the five temples are spread across different locations, Jaipal intends to bring them together at a single site in Medchal.

He further clarified that the temple would come under the Sri Dakshineswar Kedarnath Mandir Trust and not be named after the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jaipal maintained that the temple would respect cultural and religious sentiments while maintaining a unique identity distinct from the original Badrinath Kedarnath temples.