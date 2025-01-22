BRS prepares no-confidence notion against mayor, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan Reddy

HYDERABAD: The BRS is preparing to move a no-confidence motion against Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan Reddy under Section 91-A of the GHMC Act. Both officials are set to complete four years in office on February 11. The motion is scheduled to be discussed at an official meeting of BRS corporators from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with MLAs, MLCs and MPs as ex-officio members, expected to be held on January 25 or 26, former minister and Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Srinivas Yadav At a casual lunch meeting at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills, discussed the prevailing political situation, including the possibility of moving the no-confidence motion. The motion is likely to be moved after February 11, when the GHMC council completes its mandatory four-year term. GHMC elections were held in December 2020, and the elected body officially took charge on February 11, 2021.
To move the no-confidence motion, BRS faces the challenge of gathering support from 50% of the total 196 GHMC members, which includes 146 corporators and 50 ex-officio members such as MLAs, MLCs and MPs. GHMC officials said 98 members must sign a notice of intention to move the motion, which would then be submitted to the Hyderabad collector. The collector, serving as the presiding officer, will convene a special meeting to consider the motion.
During the meeting, the motion requires a two-thirds majority of the quorum to pass. For example, if 150 members are present, 100 votes would be needed for the motion to succeed. If the no-confidence motion passes, the mayor and deputy mayor must step down immediately. If defeated, another motion cannot be introduced for one year, the officials added.
The BRS faces a stiff challenge in mustering support, as the party currently has around 62 members, including 42 corporators, 11 MLAs, six MLCs and three Rajya Sabha MPs. With some BRS corporators and MLAs defecting to Congress last year, the pink party may need to seek support from AIMIM or other parties to proceed.
Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said, “Hyderabad, the heart of Telangana, has been mired in crises over the past year.”
He criticised the alleged inefficiency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s administration, stating that Hyderabad’s citizens have lost faith in his governance. During the meeting, the members spoke on pressing issues, including inadequate sanitation, drinking water shortages and frequent power cuts disrupting business and industry.
Reflecting on Hyderabad’s transformation under former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BRS working president expressed regret that the city, once a beacon of progress, is now plagued by challenges.
The legislators highlighted the reported rise in crime rates, land grabbing and alleged lawlessness in Hyderabad, which, they said, have left citizens feeling insecure. They also pointed out that water tankers have already begun appearing in various areas even before the onset of summer.
Rama Rao reminded attendees of Hyderabad’s golden era under BRS, marked by IT growth and world-class infrastructure projects like the Metro rail, SRDP and SNDP. These initiatives positioned Hyderabad as a model city. In contrast, the Congress government has failed to maintain existing infrastructure, resulting in daily traffic snarls, garbage accumulation and a surge in mosquito-borne diseases, the legislators said.
Public dissatisfaction with Congress policies, particularly among slum dwellers, was also discussed. Despite promises made during elections, issues like the issuance of new ration cards remain unresolved, Rama Rao said, urging BRS leaders to honour the trust placed in them during the last elections and hold the Congress government accountable for its failures.