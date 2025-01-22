BRS prepares no-confidence notion against mayor, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan Reddy

To move the no-confidence motion, BRS faces the challenge of gathering support from 50% of the total 196 GHMC members, which includes 146 corporators and 50 ex-officio members such as MLAs, MLCs and MPs. GHMC officials said 98 members must sign a notice of intention to move the motion, which would then be submitted to the Hyderabad collector. The collector, serving as the presiding officer, will convene a special meeting to consider the motion.

During the meeting, the motion requires a two-thirds majority of the quorum to pass. For example, if 150 members are present, 100 votes would be needed for the motion to succeed. If the no-confidence motion passes, the mayor and deputy mayor must step down immediately. If defeated, another motion cannot be introduced for one year, the officials added.

The BRS faces a stiff challenge in mustering support, as the party currently has around 62 members, including 42 corporators, 11 MLAs, six MLCs and three Rajya Sabha MPs. With some BRS corporators and MLAs defecting to Congress last year, the pink party may need to seek support from AIMIM or other parties to proceed.